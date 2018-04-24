View our Privacy Policy

Cher Says She Went ‘Too Far’ After Calling Trump ‘Cancer’

Pop Icon Cher Has Said She Went “too Far” After  Launching A Politically Charged Twitter Rant, In Which She Called President Donald Trump A “cancer Ravaging Our Nation.”

The 71-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday and admitted that she has a “responsibility” when expressing her thoughts in the public space.

“I Say What I feel,But There’s a Responsibility That Goes With That.I Walk Knifes Edge,But Sometimes It’s Too far.This Is Not An Apology….Its a Reprimand,” she wrote. “Just Because I CAN SAY ANYTHING…Doesn’t Mean I SHOULD. Sometimes I Learn The Hard Way,Over & Over. Humans are Fallible.”

Cher’s admission came hours after she had described President Trump as a “cancer ravaging our nation” and a “malignant tumor eating its way through our constitution” who would restrict the press and imprison hostile reporters if he had the chance. – READ MORE

Breitbart Breitbart
