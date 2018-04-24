How These Student Military Cadets Honored Barbara Bush As She Was Laid To Rest Was Just Stunning

After First Lady Barbara Bush passed away at the age of 92, the nation mourned. Her Secret Service refused to leave her casket. Thousands lined up to pay respects to the Bush family at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston. Her funeral was attended by Melania Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

After the service, the Bush family accompanied Barbara’s casket to the Bush presidential library in College Station, Texas. Well-wishers and mourners lined the road as the hearse drove by.

Once the hearse entered the library property, there was a stunning student military group display waiting to honor Barbara. The drive was lined with 700 of Texas A&M’s Corps of Cadets, uniformed and at attention. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1