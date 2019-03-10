Cher Praises Nancy Pelosi for Fighting ‘Old White Men’ Like Trump

Pop icon and left-wing activist Cher lauded Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for fighting against “bully” President Donald Trump at an event for International Women’s Day.

“Since the day our founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, our country has been run almost exclusively by old white men,” Cher said at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors event. “Thankfully because of Nancy and other strong women, this is changing.”

“Nancy is a fighter. She won’t back down. She muscled through the Affordable Care Act and she isn’t afraid to go to-to-toe with a bully and beat him at his own game.”

The ceremony, which aired on Friday for International Women’s Day, is meant to honor “history-making women.” – MORE