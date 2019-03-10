Ocasio-Cortez draws bigger crowd at SXSW than 2020 candidates Warren, Klobuchar

Several 2020 presidential candidates of all political stripes appeared at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. But it was U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — who at 29 years old is ineligible to seek the White House — who drew the largest crowd.

The New York Democrat attracted more interest than a bill that included U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, former Starbucks CEO and potential candidate Howard Schultz, and former Republican Gov. John Kasich of Ohio, event organizers told KRIS-TV of Corpus Christi.

Other Democratic candidates slated to speak Sunday included Julian Castro, the former Cabinet secretary in the Obama administration and former San Antonio mayor, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Ocasio-Cortez’s audience packed a ballroom at the nine-day music and media festival, with some being turned away, according to the station.

During an interview with Briahna Gray, senior politics editor for the Intercept, the freshman congresswoman chastised political moderates, touched on racism, capitalism, class and the wealth gap and took a question from Bill Nye – known as Bill Nye the Science Guy. – MORE