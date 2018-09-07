Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Wednesday on Hannity that the “rage and fury” by those on the left was on full display as Senate Democrats and protesters repeatedly interrupted Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

Democratic lawmakers called for delaying the proceedings on Tuesday, and protesters chaotically interrupted senators making opening remarks.

Day two of the hearings started similarly, as multiple protesters interrupted Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley as he tried to bring the hearing to order.

Cruz said that both days of hearings were a success for Kavanaugh, and that Democrats “have not laid a single glove” on him. – READ MORE

Cher: Our Lives Will Never Be the Same If ‘F*cking Train Wreck’ Kavanaugh Confirmed
Actress Cher claimed that people's lives "will never be the same" of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.

