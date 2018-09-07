TOTAL FRAUD: Booker Claimed To Defy Rules In Releasing ‘Confidential’ Kavanaugh Emails. He Lied.

In yet another bizarre turn of events at Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Republicans have revealed that documents Democratic Sen. Cory Booker published Thursday morning in supposed defiance of Senate rules had already been cleared for release.

“All of this drama this morning apparently was for nothing and it’s unfortunate,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters after a chaotic start to the third day of Kavanaugh’s hearing.

Earlier Thursday, Booker dramatically said he would “knowingly” violate Senate rules to release emails marked “committee confidential” that showed Kavanaugh discussing racial profiling as a White House lawyer in 2002. Booker referred to his actions as an act of “civil disobedience” and said he was prepared to face punishment.

“I am going to release the e-mail about racial profiling and I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate,” said Booker, a possible 2020 Democratic candidate for president.

At another point, Booker said, “This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an, ‘I am Spartacus’ moment.”

But it turns out, Booker didn’t actually break any rules with that release. The Republicans on the Judiciary Committee said they worked with the George W. Bush library and the Justice Department overnight to clear the emails. The restrictions were waived early Thursday morning.

After the histrionics of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) belligerently claiming, “I AM SPARTACUS” as he dared the Senate to expel him for revealing supposedly confidential documents pertaining to Judge Brett Kavanaugh that turned out to be not-so-confidential, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted a hilarious response that neatly framed Booker as the petulant child he is.

McDaniel was prompted by this tweet from Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett:

There is a toddler running around a Senate Office building wearing anti Kavanaugh gear — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 6, 2018

McDaniel replied:

That’s no way to talk about Cory Booker. https://t.co/g5aK96z6ZV — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 6, 2018

