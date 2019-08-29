Cher Conspiracy: Trump Has People to Change Votes in His Favor

Pop icon and budding conspiracy theorist Cher floated the idea on Wednesday that President Donald Trump “has people” who will “change votes in his favor.”

Cher was responding to a story published by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, which reported that voting machines in two Mississippi counties changed voters’ votes in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary runoff.

Video, reports of machines automatically changing votes in Mississippi GOP governor runoff USA .IS ANY1 GULLIBLE ENOUGH 2THINK trump DOESN’T”ALREADY HAVE”PPL 2 CHANGE VOTES IN HIS FAVOR⁉️AM SICK OF YELLING,& POUNDING👊🏼TILL😡.I WANT DIGNITY &KNOWLEDGE https://t.co/reJBFvgy65 — Cher (@cher) August 28, 2019

“IS ANY1 GULLIBLE ENOUGH 2THINK trump DOESN’T”ALREADY HAVE”PPL 2 CHANGE VOTES IN HIS FAVOR!? AM SICK OF YELLING, & POUNDING [my fist] TILL . I WANT DIGNITY &KNOWLEDGE.” Cher said.

To be clear, the votes weren't changed by "people" as Cher seems to suggest they could have been.