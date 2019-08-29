WATCH: Biden Apparently Forgets Obama’s Name, Touts Friendship With Segregationist During Gaffe-Filled Campaign Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a rough day on the campaign trail filled with gaffes and other statements that could haunt his campaign.

During a campaign stop, Biden seemed to struggle to remember Obama’s name, instead referring to the president as his former boss. While telling a story about Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the Crimean Peninsula, Biden hesitated while describing Obama.

Joe Biden appears to forget Barack Obama’s name pic.twitter.com/ffyaqSHYBA — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2019

“They invaded another country and annexed a significant portion of called Crimea. He’s saying that it was president — my boss — it was his fault,” Biden said.

Finally, Biden landed in hot water after he referred to former Senator Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) as a "great, great friend." Hollings was an outspoken supporter of segregation during Biden's early days in the U.S. Senate.