Cher claims Trump wants her and her mom to be ‘sacrificed’ for his economy

It seems like every day, singer and actress Cher has a new bizarre attack on President Donald Trump, with each one being more deranged than the last. On Thursday, things got even weirder when Cher nonsensically claimed that Trump wants her and her 93-year-old mother Georgia Holt to be “sacrificed” for his “inhumane grist mill.”

“For trump my mom & I Are Dispensable,Fodder For His InHumane Grist Mill.Well I HAVE Worked From1965 To 2020 & Perhaps I’m beyond HIS Sell By Date. As 4 Mom..all she does is make everybody Laugh..yes we’re Obviously The Ones Who should be sacrificed.For donald trumps Economy,” wrote Cher, 73.

While it can be difficult to make sense of anything Cher does or says, she seems to be implying that Trump cares more about the economy than he does about saving elderly Americans from the coronavirus. Her post came after MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed that Republicans are “ready to euthanize” the elderly in order to save corporate profits amidst the coronavirus pandemic. – READ MORE

