New York Times Blames Evangelical Christians for Coronavirus

The New York Times published an op-ed Friday that blamed evangelical Christians for the coronavirus pandemic.

The argument, by journalist and author Katherine Stewart, is that because religious voters supported Trump, that means he governs without regard for science.

Stewart also claims that Republicans, more than Democrats, are likely to deny science.

In her op-ed, titled “The Road to Coronavirus Hell Was Paved by Evangelicals,” she writes:

Donald Trump rose to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise. In the current crisis, we are all reaping what that movement has sown.

At least since the 19th century, when the proslavery theologian Robert Lewis Dabney attacked the physical sciences as “theories of unbelief,” hostility to science has characterized the more extreme forms of religious nationalism in the United States.

She then goes on to provide several quotes from pastors who pushed back against the idea of closing their churches. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --