Cher Calls for Laws to Control Men’s Bodies: ‘Must Be Circumcised, & Show Papers or Penis’

Left-wing pop icon Cher suggested in a recent social media post that women create laws over men’s bodies like banning the use of Viagra and giving the death penalty for those men who use massage parlors.

“REPUBLICANS BELIEVE THEY’VE GOT GOD GIVEN RIGHT 2 DICTATE WHAT WE DO WITH OUR BODIES,” Cher exclaimed.

“WOMEN MUST MAKE LAWS 2 CONTROL MENS BODIES. NO VIAGRA, ROGAIN, TESTOSTERONE‼️ALL MEN MUST BE CIRCUMCISED,& SHOW PAPERS OR PENIS 2 PROVE IT.MASSAGE PARLORS PUNISHABLE BY . MEN MUST TAKE THE .”

Cher has been on a roll with deranged social media posts recently. She suggested earlier this month that President Donald Trump supports are child molesters and “wife beaters.” – MORE