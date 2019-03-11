Nancy Pelosi Rules Out Impeachment: Trump ‘Just Not Worth It’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is ruling out impeaching President Donald Trump, arguing in an interview with the Washington Post Monday that “he’s just not worth it.”

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it,” Pelosi told the Post.

Pelosi’s remarks come as House Democrats are expanding their investigation into President Trump and his allies, having requested documents from over 80 individuals and entities regarding their finances and communications. Some lawmakers are hopeful their probe will uncover impeachable offenses.

In addition to the speaker, top Democrats such as House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) have also voiced opposition to discussions about impeachment, urging caution until the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. – MORE