Chelsea Clinton unravels: blasts Trump and Senate Republicans over coronavirus response

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of failed 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, just took to Twitter to say she is “full of fury” at President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans over the way they have responded to the coronavirus.

Chelsea came completely unraveled as she attacked Trump and the Senate Republicans who have supported his agenda, going so far as to claim that some of them benefited financially from the lack of response to the coronavirus epidemic.

I am full of fury at @realDonaldTrump & Senate Republicans. For making more vulnerable our already-vulnerable: our children, elderly, people in jail/detention, people who are homeless, people w/o insurance. To find out tonight some profited? As my Grandma Ginger wld say-To satan. https://t.co/7DqnsLS2uD — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 20, 2020

“I am full of fury at @realDonaldTrump & Senate Republicans,” she tweeted. “For making more vulnerable our already-vulnerable: our children, elderly, people in jail/detention, people who are homeless, people w/o insurance. To find out tonight some profited?” Chelsea added, “As my Grandma Ginger wld say-To satan.” – READ MORE

