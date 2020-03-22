Trump: This Invisible Enemy Is No Match For The Spirit And Resolve Of The American People

In the midst of a global crisis that has brought the country to a grinding halt as a result of mass shutdowns of whole industries, President Trump’s famously “unpresidential” Twitter feed has undergone a dramatic transformation. An account famous for blasting out bruising attacks on political enemies, has become a source for inspiration to a nation beset with widespread fear and uncertainty.

“I want all Americans to understand: we are at war with an invisible enemy, but that enemy is no match for the spirit and resolve of the American people,” President Trump declared online this week. “It cannot overcome the dedication of our doctors, nurses, and scientists — and it cannot beat the LOVE, PATRIOTISM, and DETERMINATION of our citizens. Strong and United, WE WILL PREVAIL!”

“STRONG & UNITED, WE WILL PREVAIL!” Trump exclaimed later that day along with a 1-minute video of him encouraging the nation. “We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!” he assured Americans in a follow-up post.

Along with messages declaring American resolve and promoting optimism in the face of panic-inducing headlines, Trump has also made a point of thanking Americans in various industries working tirelessly for the good of their communities, states and country.

“Today I spoke with American physicians and nurses to thank them for their tireless work,” the president wrote Wednesday. “Doctors and nurses are at the front lines of this war and are true American HEROES! With their help, America will WIN.” – READ MORE

