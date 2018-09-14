Chelsea Clinton Says It Would be “Un-Christian” to Protect Babies From Abortion

Chelsea Clinton’s pro-abortion arguments keep getting worse and worse.

Last month, she linked the legalized killing of unborn babies to a $3.5 trillion boost to America’s economy. Now, she claims it would be “un-Christian” to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Washington Examiner reports Clinton spoke about her support for abortion Thursday during a SiriusXM Progress Town Hall, and discussed the possibility of Roe being overturned if U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh becomes the fifth conservative justice on the high court.

“When I think about all of the statistics, that are painful, of what women are confronting today in our country, and what even more women confronted pre- Roe, and how many women died, and how many more women were maimed because of unsafe abortion practices,” Clinton said.

“We just can’t go back to that. That’s unconscionable to me. And also, I’m sure that this will unleash another wave of hate in my direction, but as a deeply religious person, it’s also un-Christian to me,” she continued.

Clinton said her children are what inspire her to keep fighting for Roe v. Wade, the infamous Supreme Court decision that basically legalized abortion for any reason up to birth. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1