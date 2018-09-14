Joe Biden Gets Instagram Show to Help Influence Midterm Elections

Former Vice President’s Partnership Is Latest Sign Social Media Is ‘dominated By The Left,’ Declares Fox News’ Laura Ingraham

Allegations that major social media networks have left-leaning biases have loomed large, and now Instagram — which is owned by Facebook — is providing a potential 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidate with a major opportunity to reach young people.

The social media giant is working with former Vice President Joe Biden on a 10-episode short-form series titled “Here’s the Deal.”

It has one objective in mind: Get millennials out to the polls for the midterm elections.

In the series produced by ATTN, a company founded by left-wing political activist Matthew Segal, Biden will touch on a handful of political issues such as health care, education, gun control, and jobs.

“These days, there’s a lot of fluff and misinformation to distract us from the real issues,” Biden says in the show’s trailer.- READ MORE