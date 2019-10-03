Chelsea Clinton Rudely Mocks President Trump: ‘Whole Life Has Been a Scam’

Chelsea Clinton, the former first daughter, mocked President Donald Trump during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday, saying the president’s “whole life has been a scam.”

Last week, she responded to a tweet by the president in which he declared the latest impeachment effort by Democrats to be “the greatest scam in the history of politics.”

“Yes, you are,” Chelsea Clinton responded.

While discussing Trump with the ladies of “The View,” Chelsea Clinton expanded on the idea that Trump’s life is one big scam on the American people.

“He’s the greatest scam in American political history,” she declared.

"I think his whole life has been a scam and I think unfortunately people are suffering every day because his scam has thus far kind of succeeded at the highest level."