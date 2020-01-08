Chelsea Clinton Rakes in $9 Million as Corporate Board Director

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton made $9 million while serving as a board member for the IAC/InterActiveCorp since 2011.

“Barron’s reported Sunday that Clinton has profited handsomely as a board member for IAC/InterActiveCorp, a media and internet investment company that has an ownership stake in 150 well-known brands, such as Vimeo, Tinder, Angie’s List and Home Advisor,” according to the Hill.

The article continued:

Clinton, the only child of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has served on IAC’s board since 2011 and receives an annual $50,000 retainer and $250,000 worth of restricted IAC stock units. She reported owning $8.95 million worth of IAC stock to the Securities and Exchange Commission at the end of December.

Barron’s notes that IAC’s stock has risen 89 percent, 50 percent and 36 percent in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively, a far steeper rise than the broader stock market. Clinton’s public profile has proved a valuable commodity.

In October 2018, Clinton reportedly earned $6.6 million for joining the IAC’s board. However, it was unclear at the time what exactly her role entailed. – READ MORE