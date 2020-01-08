Former NFL Star Posts Picture Of White House With Instructions For Iran to Target It

On Sunday, a former NFL All-Pro defensive tackle issued a post on Instagram in which he showed an aerial view of the White House captioned with instructions for Iran to target it.

Along with the photo of the White House and the surrounding area in Washington D.C., Albert Haynesworth wrote, “@Iran if you are going to attack the United States well here is a picture for you! #justtryingtohelp us folks that aren’t starting wars,” as The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. The surrounding areas were labeled, “Not affiliated.”

As the News Sentinel reported, “A user named Atlas Hampton commented, ‘I thought he was better than this…… But he is acting just like the rest! But when he was really sick and everyone supported him what if we all wished he was dead he wouldn’t like it but he’s saying (expletive) it kill them all in the Whitehouse!’”

In October 2006, Haynesworth, who played in the NFL from 2002 through 2011, was suspended for five games without pay by the NFL after an incident in which he attempted to stomp on the head of the Dallas Cowboys’ center Andre Gurode, missed, then stomped again, opening a wound on Gurode’s head near his right eye. Gurode later needed 30 stitches to close the wound. There were allegations that Haynesworth had removed Gurode’s helmet when he fell to the ground prior to Haynesworth stomping on him. – READ MORE