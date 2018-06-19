Chef and ‘Top Chef Mexico’ judge Martha Ortiz: Trump will ‘never be’ welcome in my country

Forget about her restaurants — renowned Mexican chef Martha Ortiz says Trump isn’t even welcome in “my country and my world.”

While remarking on a new Frida Kahlo exhibit at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, chef and “Top Chef Mexico” judge Martha Ortiz claimed that President Trump is casting a negative light upon Mexican culture — and said he isn’t welcome in the country, as far as she’s concerned.

“Mexicans are creative, we are talented. It is very easy when you have a neighbor like [Trump] to forget that,” she said, according to the Evening Standard. “It is easy not to believe it. Trump yes. Imagine having him as a neighbor. And everything negative that he says.”

Ortiz also added, “My country and my world will never be a place that he can trespass in. He will never be welcome.”

Ortiz, who owns Dulce Patria in Mexico City and Ella Canta in London, cited Kahlo’s work — as well as her own restaurants — as examples of Mexico’s contributions to art and culture. – READ MORE

