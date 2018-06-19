The Media Are Lying About Trump Separating Illegal Immigrant Families. Here’s The Truth.

1. Trump Created Separation Of Children From Illegal Immigrant Parents. This is plainly false. In 1997, the federal government made an agreement in a case called Flores not to keep unaccompanied illegal immigrant children in custody beyond 20 days. The settlement said nothing about accompanied illegal immigrant children – children who crossed the border with their parents. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals then ruled that accompanied children also could not be held in custody under the terms of the settlement. This meant that the government either had to release whole families, or that the government had to separate parents from children.

2. Immigrants Seeking Asylum Are Being Punished For Seeking Asylum. This is plainly untrue as well. Immigrants who come to points of entry to seek asylum aren’t actually illegally in the country – they’re not arrested. They’re processed through ICE, and their children stay with them. If, however, illegal immigrants cross the border illegally, the Trump administration now treats them as criminals. If they choose deportation, they aren’t separated from their kids; if they choose to apply for asylum, they stay in the country longer than 20 days, and their kids have to be removed by operation of law.

Image #1 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/GHYfs4a7sO — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #2 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/5s31QgL9sH — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #3 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/m2Pjy59FR4 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #6 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/NcCklvdcbq — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

3. The Trump Facilities Are Awful Thanks To Trump. They may be awful, but they were just as awful under President Obama. These are pictures from Brandon Darby of Breitbart circa 2014

