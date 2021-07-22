Che Guevara’s Daughter Calls for More Repression Against ‘Low Class’ Cuba Protesters

Aleida Guevara March, daughter of communist mass murderer Ernesto “Che” Guevara, has urged the Cuban Communist Party to enact more violent repressive measures against the thousands of “low-class people” protesting on the island, AmericaTeVe reported on Tuesday.

Guevara, an Argentine-Irish communist who joined Fidel Castro’s small group of violent Marxists in the takeover of the country in 1959, served as economics minister in the early days of the Cuban Revolution. He spearheaded programs to build concentration camps for suspected homosexual Cubans and Christian groups, organized firing squads against political dissidents, and openly boasted to the United Nations that the Revolution intended to kill large numbers of Cuban people.

Che Guevara also wrote somewhat extensively of his racism against black-skinned people around the world and his hatred of LGBT people, considering them unsuitable for molding into the “New Soviet Man,” as communists had vowed to do with populations under their control.

Despite all this, Guevara received – and continues to receive – outsized respect in the international community. Then-President Barack Obama posed with the portrait of Guevara in Havana’s Plaza of the Revolution during his 2016 visit there. UNESCO, the United Nations world heritage agency, celebrated Guevara’s birthday in June, sharing selectively edited video of his speech to the U.N. General Assembly in 1964. Omitted from the excerpt published by UNESCO: “Firing squad executions, yes, we have executed. We execute and we will keep executing so long as it is necessary. Our struggle is a struggle to the death.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --