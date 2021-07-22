Report: Blinken Telling Diplomats to Admit U.S. Flaws When Promoting Rights, Democracy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is telling American diplomats deployed across the world to admit to their country’s failures when promoting human rights and U.S. democratic values, Politico reported recently.

Politico obtained a cable containing Blinken’s instructions sent to U.S. embassies across the globe Friday.

Biden’s State Department chief pointed out that populist and authoritarian forces threaten democracy as a concept abroad and in the U.S. due to “political polarization, disinformation and misinformation, and low levels of trust in government.”

Blinken, the top diplomat in the U.S., also bashed his country for its “human rights failures,” noting that too many Americans continue to experience various forms of discrimination.

The U.S. State Department sent the cable days after Blinken announced that the Biden team had invited the U.N. Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and U.S. Special Rapporteur on minority issues to make an official visit to America.

Although Blinken did not explicitly say the U.N. envoys would be able to investigate rights abuses in the United States, Politico reported that is likely the purpose of their visit.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --