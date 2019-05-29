Charlie Kirk: ‘If Democrats and the Left’ Kill Electoral College, ‘We Can Never Win Another Election’

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, explained a political push from Democrats and the broader left to circumvent the electoral college and determine presidential elections via the popular vote. He offered his analysis in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

The National Popular Vote is a campaign to evade the electoral college via an interstate compact wherein partner states — via their own statewide legislation — agree to cast their electoral votes based on the national popular vote, regardless of how their own state’s citizens voted.

“Few people actually realize that Democrats and the left have done this in 15 states, already,” began Kirk. “This is called the National Popular Vote Compact — an interstate compact — where essentially states have agreed to send their electoral votes to the winner of the popular.”

(…)

The National Popular Vote Compact’s campaign is “well-funded,” said Kirk. “They’re going after state legislators. They’re going after all sorts of grassroots activists.”

Kirk advised, “We have to create a firewall against this, or we’ll have a country where we can never win another presidential election again.” – READ MORE