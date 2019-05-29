Cummings Doubles Down on Claim That Ethical Questions About His Wife’s Business Are Part of a ‘Political Hit’

Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) has doubled down on his claim that ethical concerns about his wife’s businesses are “baseless.”

As IJR previously reported, Cummings has faced ethical questions since his wife, Maya Rockeymoore, was hit with an IRS complaint after the National Legal and Policy Center — a conservative watchdog group — alleged that her non-profit and her for-profit consulting firm had overlapping operations.

Cummings told Fox News:

“These baseless claims come from a group funded by right-wing mega-donors known for their political hit jobs. I am confident that they will be exposed for what they really are – a fabricated distraction from the important work being done on behalf of Americans, such as lowering the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs.”

As IJR previously reported, Cummings and Rockeymoore had both previously denied any wrongdoing. Despite their denials, Rockeymoore has still refused to turn over financial documentation for her nonprofit that could prove their case.