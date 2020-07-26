Charlamagne Tha God tells Biden to ‘Shut the eff up forever’ for calling Trump first racist president

Charlamagne Tha God, radio host of “The Breakfast Club,” blasted Joe Biden for calling President Donald Trump the “first” racist president, advising him to “shut the eff up forever.”

“We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president,” Biden said at a virtual campaign event. “He’s the first one that has.”

“I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s staring in the movie A Quiet Place, because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise he gets us all killed.” – Charlamagne tha God on Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/hluuCmgIK8 — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) July 23, 2020

The nationally syndicated entertainer awarded Biden with the “Donkey of the Day” honor for his comments.

