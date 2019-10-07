Chaffetz: John Brennan ‘frightened to death’ over Barr-Horowitz inquiry into Russia probe’s roots

Jason Chaffetz commented on onetime CIA Director John Brennan‘s “concern” with Attorney General William Barr‘s role in investigating the origins of the Russia probe? Why? He says Brennan feels as he does because he’s “implicated.”

“The Trump administration … under A.G. Barr had been able to uncover there is a lot of evidence more than … smoking guns, there’s actual evidence out there,” Chaffetz said Thursday on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“If you’re going to get to the bottom of the FISA abuse, you have to understand what those two gentlemen were doing or not doing, and Barr has to pursue those facts.”

The former congressman said Brennan and Clapper are “frightened” of the investigation, and he maintained that Barr is doing the right thing by digging in personally.

"I think Brennan and Clapper have both shown their political bias. I think they're frightened to death that Michael Horowitz report is on the verge of coming out, that Mr. Durham has been on their tail, that the truth is going to be exposed," Chaffetz said.