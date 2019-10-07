WATCH: Democratic Lawmaker Screams At Constituents Over NRA Support

📢@RepHaleyStevens shouts: The NRA has got to go📢 pic.twitter.com/Vpnun5vwN5 — Michigan Rising Action (@MIRisingAction) October 2, 2019

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) was recorded lashing out at both her constituents and the National Rifle Association (NRA) on Tuesday evening during a town hall aimed at curbing gun violence.

“This is why the NRA has got to go,” Stevens shouted as pro-second Amendment advocates made their voices heard. “The NRA has got to go!” she screamed a second time.

An estimated 200 people attended the hour-long event, which was held at the Multi-Lakes Conservation Association in suburban Detroit. Interestingly, the venue is home to pistol, shotgun, and rifle ranges and many attendees showed up open-carrying their own firearms.