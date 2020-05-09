Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri Raises Over $20 Million For Out-Of-Work Restaurant Employees

You know you’re in Flavortown when celebrity chef Guy Fieri raises over $20 million to help out-of-work restaurant employees whose lives have been upended by the economic shutdown.

Over the past two months, Guy Fieri has been working with the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation to raise money for the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. In an Instagram announcement on Friday, the organization proudly announced it had raised $20 million and will be sending out 10,000 emails to qualifying recipients.

“The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund has now approved 20,000 grant awards for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the post said. “Today, we will email more than 10,000 restaurant workers to inform them that their grant applications have been approved. We are grateful for the financial support of donors across the country which has made these grants possible, and for the patience of our applicants as we have reviewed their compelling stories of need.”

According to TMZ Live, Fieri said that the fund has “already awarded more than 40,000 grants — worth $500 each — to workers facing extraordinary hardship due to the pandemic.”As reported by Fox News, since the relief fund started, “more than $40,000 grants worth $500 each have been awarded to those in the industry who have been displaced during the COVID-19 crisis, with more being sent out.”- READ MORE