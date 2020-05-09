Biden: I’ll Reverse Trump, Start Sending Money To Palestinians Again

Speaking to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, former Vice President Joe Biden said that if he were elected president, he would start sending financial aid to the Palestinian Arabs, reversing the Trump administration’s policy of revoking the aid because it had been used to finance terrorism.

Biden stated, “A priority now for the cause of Israeli-Palestinian peace should be resuming our dialogue with the Palestinians and pressing Israel not to take actions that make a two-state solution impossible. I will reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem, find a way to reopen the PLO’s diplomatic mission in Washington, and resume the decades-long economic and security assistance efforts to the Palestinians that the Trump Administration stopped.”

On March 23, 2018, President Trump signed into law the Taylor Force Act, which was named for a U.S. citizen murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in a March 2016 attack in Jaffa. Fox News noted, “Taylor Force was a former U.S. Army officer and West Point graduate who had served honorably in Afghanistan and Iraq, heroically risking his life in defense of America … The Taylor Force Act directs the State Department to certify that the Palestinian Authority has ceased payments to terrorists and their families and to report to Congress any violations. Congress is then legally required to withhold funds until the egregious violations are corrected.”

In 1982 Biden reportedly banged on a desk and berated Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin that if Israel continued building settlements in Judea and Samaria, the U.S. would cut off financial aid. – READ MORE

