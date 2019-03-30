Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Rips Into ‘Snowflake Generation,’ Vows His Kids Will Not Be ‘Entitled’

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay recently took a few jabs at the entitled “snowflake generation” as he detailed his parenting style, which is aimed at keeping his children grounded and grateful.

Ramsay and wife Tana have four children ranging from ages 17-21, with one on the way. While his children definitely have the perk of tough love, Ramsay says he’d never hand over a job to one of his kids; he’d rather they go somewhere else to prove themselves and “learn something different” before they can work for their old man.

“You want to work in this business? You f*** off to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business,” he said during a recent radio interview, reported by The Daily Mail.

“I don’t want the staff thinking: ‘F*** it’s Ramsay’s kid, we can’t tell them off,'” he said.

"I'm firm, I'm fair and I will give you everything I've got to get you to the very top. And that's it, no bullsh**," the famed chef added. "I take a lot of flak for being straight and honest but I'm not worried about that f***ing snowflake generation."