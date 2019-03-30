Former Deputy Asst. Attorney General: Kim Foxx Faces Up to 20 Years in Jail if Convicted of Corruption (VIDEO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1ZIHFt_WmA

Appearing Thursday evening on the Fox News Channel, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo told host Laura Ingraham that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx could serve up to 20 years in prison if convicted of corruption for her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Kim Foxx is under fire after all charges were dropped against the Empire star in connection to allegedly staging a hate crime against himself to boost his career. This week, Foxx’s office backpedaled on claims that the top prosecutor formally rescued herself from the case after Tina Tchen, the former chief of staff of former first lady Michelle Obama, pressured her to have the Smollett investigation transferred from the Chicago Police Department to the FBI. – read more