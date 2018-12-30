Celebrity chef bumped from primetime show after comment about ‘horses***t’ Chinese restaurants

“Bizarre Foods” host Andrew Zimmern was zapped from his prime time spot on the Travel Channel after he stirred controversy by saying Chinese food in the Midwest is served in “horses***t restaurants.”

Discovery, Inc. has moved the celebrity chef’s two shows “Bizarre Foods” and “The Zimmern List.” into an alternating graveyard slot on early Saturday mornings, Page Six reported. Filming was stopped on both shows and is not expected to resume.

Zimmern’s comments were intended to promote his Midwestern Chinese restaurant chain. But in turn he offended some members of the Asian-American community. The James Beard Award-winning chef said: “I think I’m saving the souls of all the people from having to dine at these horses *** t restaurants masquerading as Chinese food that are in the Midwest.”

Responding to Zimmern’s comment, Ruth Tam wrote in the Washington Post: “[He] has the noble cause of ‘saving’ white people from eating bad Chinese food. When Chinese people make Americanized Chinese food for white people, Zimmern calls it ‘horses - - t.’ But when he does it, it’s ‘unique.’ ” – READ MORE