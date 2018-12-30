Bald eagle goes rogue, lands on Notre Dame fans before Cotton Bowl kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas — A bald eagle goes rogue during the national anthem at the first college football semifinal game Saturday.
We have a bald eagle on the loose at the Cotton Bowl! Just landing on random people…. pic.twitter.com/bhgmI9OgkH
— Laken Litman (@LakenLitman) December 29, 2018
The bald eagle flying around during the National Anthem landed on a @NDFootball fan 👀#CottonBowl #CFBPlayoff #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/brgOUaCwCV
— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) December 29, 2018
NOTRE DAME BY ONE MILLION!!!! GO IRISH !!! #GOIrish pic.twitter.com/aafwKSVorh
— Boba Bettis (@CBusIrish) December 29, 2018
According to Sports Illustrated, Clark, the bald eagle, was part of the national anthem ceremony preceding the Cotton Bowl match-up in Arlington, Texas between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.
Clark was supposed to fly circles around the stadium while the anthem was sung and then land near his handler at a designated location in the stadium.
However, Clark decided to pick a new landing spot — the shoulder of a Fighting Irish fan.