 

Bald eagle goes rogue, lands on Notre Dame fans before Cotton Bowl kickoff

ARLINGTON, Texas — A bald eagle goes rogue during the national anthem at the first college football semifinal game Saturday.

According to Sports Illustrated, Clark, the bald eagle, was part of the national anthem ceremony preceding the Cotton Bowl match-up in Arlington, Texas between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.

Clark was supposed to fly circles around the stadium while the anthem was sung and then land near his handler at a designated location in the stadium.

However, Clark decided to pick a new landing spot — the shoulder of a Fighting Irish fan.- READ MORE

