Celebrities and Media Melt Down Over ‘Cruelly Regressive’ Brett Kavanaugh

Hollywood stars and the liberal media had a very mature reaction to President Trump’s announcement — they whined. A lot. Some even called for protests.

After Trump announced U.S. circuit court judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court’s vacant seat on July 9, liberals turned into children at a daycare in need of a nap and bottle.

Actor Rob “Meathead” Reiner tweeted, “Trump, who is now under investigation for obstruction of justice and conspiring with an enemy to destroy Democracy, has selected the judges who could rule on whether he can be forced to testify, be indicted or pardon himself. Autocracy here we come.”

Rolling Stone editor Jamil Smith tweeted, “Brett Kavanaugh shares many of the cruelly regressive positions of the president who nominated him. Opposes reproductive choice, environmental regulation, and the @CFPB. Kavanaugh also opposes indicting a sitting president. Trump is not being subtle here.”

Comedian Andy Richter, best known for being on Conan, was so upset he needed to complain in all caps: “WHY DOES ANY ONE TALK ABOUT THIS PRESIDENT AS IF THE FACT THAT HE’S CARRYING OUT A PUTIN-ASSIGNED CHORE LIST ISN’T AS OBVIOUS AS THE BLUENESS OF THE CLEAR SKY?” – READ MORE

In 2011, D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh used a dissenting opinion to explain that semiautomatic handguns and rifles are “commonly-owned” and therefore constitutionally protected.

His dissent came in Heller v. District of Columbia (2011), which was a suit challenging firearm regulations adopted in D.C. in the aftermath of the seminal District of Columbia v. Heller (2008).

Kavanaugh wrote:

In Heller, the Supreme Court held that handguns – the vast majority of which today are semi-automatic – are constitutionally protected because they have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens. There is no meaningful or persuasive constitutional distinction between semi-automatic handguns and semiautomatic rifles. Semi-automatic rifles, like semi-automatic handguns, have not traditionally been banned and are in common use by law-abiding citizens for self-defense in the home, hunting, and other lawful uses. Moreover, semiautomatic handguns are used in connection with violent crimes far more than semi-automatic rifles are. It follows from Heller’s protection of semi-automatic handguns that semi-automatic rifles are also constitutionally protected and that D.C.’s ban on them is unconstitutional.

On July 9, 2018, President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to serve as the next justice of the Supreme Court.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1