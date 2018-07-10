CNN Host Badgers Trump SCOTUS Adviser, Picking ‘Right-Wing Extremists’ (VIDEO)

With just a couple hours before President Trump announced his nomination to the Supreme Court, CNN’s Erin Burnett brought on SCOTUS selection adviser and Federalist Society head Lenard Leo to discuss the criteria for the pick. Of course, she only focused on their positions regarding Roe v. Wade and parroted Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who proclaimed all the possible candidates as just “right-wing extremists.”

As she was introducing Leo to the audience, Burnett by fanned liberal suggestions of the nomination being farmed out to a shady fringe group:

I want to go to now, as promised, to the outside adviser to the President for judicial selection, Leonard Leo. The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Leo calls you, quote, “the conservative activist who plays a critical role in Supreme Court picks. The L.A. Times says, you are the man to see if you aspire to the Supreme Court. The fourth pick you’ve played a key role in: John Roberts Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch.

“You have played, obviously, a crucial role here. And I just wanted to play for you– Senator Bernie Sanders was just on, by the way, he says he’s going to oppose any of the picks if they come off the list of 25,” Burnett told Leo. “He called them ‘right-wing extremists.’ And he said that part of the reason they’re there is you, people like you.” – READ MORE

Hollywood stars and the liberal media had a very mature reaction to President Trump’s announcement — they whined. A lot. Some even called for protests.

After Trump announced U.S. circuit court judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court’s vacant seat on July 9, liberals turned into children at a daycare in need of a nap and bottle.

Actor Rob “Meathead” Reiner tweeted, “Trump, who is now under investigation for obstruction of justice and conspiring with an enemy to destroy Democracy, has selected the judges who could rule on whether he can be forced to testify, be indicted or pardon himself. Autocracy here we come.”

Rolling Stone editor Jamil Smith tweeted, “Brett Kavanaugh shares many of the cruelly regressive positions of the president who nominated him. Opposes reproductive choice, environmental regulation, and the @CFPB. Kavanaugh also opposes indicting a sitting president. Trump is not being subtle here.”

Comedian Andy Richter, best known for being on Conan, was so upset he needed to complain in all caps: “WHY DOES ANY ONE TALK ABOUT THIS PRESIDENT AS IF THE FACT THAT HE’S CARRYING OUT A PUTIN-ASSIGNED CHORE LIST ISN’T AS OBVIOUS AS THE BLUENESS OF THE CLEAR SKY?” – READ MORE

