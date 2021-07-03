CDC mask recommendations for vaccinated individuals ‘remains unchanged,’ Fauci says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that states fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings “remains unchanged,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday. Fauci, who was asked about changing guidance issued by the WHO and even Los Angeles officials, said the agency made its “broad recommendation” based on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

“As I was alluding to in my comments, you have a broad recommendation for the country as a whole, which is CDC recommendation that if you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection, so you need not wear a mask whether indoor or outdoor,” he said, during the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing.

Fauci’s comments came after White House coronavirus response coordinator, Jeff Zients, said that the country has seen 67% of adults receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, falling just shy of President Biden’s goal to see 70% by July 4. Zients added that millions of Americans continue to receive vaccines each week, but CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned that in pockets of the country where rates remain low there have been increases in new COVID-19 cases. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --