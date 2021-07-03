America’s largest teachers’ union to vote on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, masks and testing for students

The National Education Association, America’s largest teachers’ union, is holding a vote on requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, masks and testing for students before classes return in the fall.

The new business meeting action item submitted by 50 delegates is “awaiting debate” on the NEA’s website.

The action item calls for “mandatory safe and effective COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions, in accordance with existing law, and will widely publicize this position via social media.” Corey DeAngelis, national director of research at School Choice Now, first highlighted the action item on Twitter.

The nation’s largest teachers union has a new business item awaiting debate: “The NEA will call for mandatory safe & effective COVID-19 vaccinations & testing for all students and staff before returning to face-to-face instruction in the fall, subject to medical exceptions[…]” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 1, 2021

The description continues: “We will further call for and publicize that safety measures such as social distancing, masking, and proper ventilation be mandatory for all.”

The action item notes that more than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19, adding that “Black and Latinx communities have suffered twice the deaths, and this inequality will deepen as variants spread.”

