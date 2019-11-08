“CBS Sided With A Pedophile”: Network Fires Staffer Who Had Access To Robach-Epstein Rant

We knew that the collective silence from the major news networks regarding Project Veritas’ bombshell video this week meant that James O’Keefe had a very eye-opening and shocking story. The video in question was leaked to Veritas by an unknown ABC News employee. It featured ABC News anchor Amy Robach venting that her network “quashed” a major news story three years ago about now-dead pervert and convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein that would have implicated former President Bill Clinton, the British Royal family, and more. Robach seems to imply the network stopped the story to protect the rich and the power, and to preserve access to high profile figures. It was unclear who leaked the video and if the whistleblower still worked for ABC News. Well, according to Yashar Ali, the leaker had switched jobs and was working for CBS News. That is until ABC News tracked that person down, ratted the employee out, and then had CBS News subsequently fire the whistleblower.

Yashar reported via Twitter Wednesday night that “ABC News execs believe they know who the former employee is who accessed footage of @arobach expressing her frustrations about her shelved Jeffrey Epstein story That former employee is now at CBS and ABC execs have reached out to CBS News execs.”

5. Update: Two sources familiar with the matter tell me that CBS News has fired the staffer in question. This comes after ABC informed CBS that they had determined who accessed the footage of Amy Robach expressing her frustrations about the Epstein story. https://t.co/OHEoyahppY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2019

🚨WOW🚨 CBS News fires staffer who had access to leaked Amy Robach audio that was revealed by @Project_Veritas The person who got fired in this situation was the one trying to protect the children who were being trafficked. CBS sided with a Pedophile https://t.co/GgzV8o3xed — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2019

As James O'Keefe said, "You have all these anon sources inside ABC News, @yashar, and your priority is not to find out who spiked the #EpsteinCoverup story but to use your anon sources to go after who brought it to light. This is why people hate the media."