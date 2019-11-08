Airport Says ‘Paging Epstein Coverup’ Message Was a Mistake

Passengers at the San Diego International Airport may have been confused when a message about the alleged cover-up of Jeffrey Epstein’s death appeared on a screen in the terminal.

The networking system displayed the message on Wednesday. The screen read, “Airport is paging Epstein Coverup please meet your party at terminal two east by American Airlines.”

I have no idea who Epstein Coverup is, but he was just paged at the airport.#EpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/l3gdBf80fv — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 6, 2019

The gaffe went viral after a user posted a picture of the screen on Twitter.

“San Diego International Airport’s paging system is a vital communications resource for airport users in a sometimes busy, hectic environment. Airport users depend on this system to reach loved ones or receive notifications in a timely manner,” the statement read. “In this instance, our employee made a mistake.” – READ MORE