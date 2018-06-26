CBS POLL: Roughly Half Of Americans Agree Immigrant Families Illegally Entering The U.S. Should Be Sent Home

A new CBS News poll conducted on June 21-22 found that nearly half of Americans surveyed agreed that if a family crossed into the United States illegally, the entire family should be sent back to their native country.

At first glance, it would have appeared the populace would have taken a softer stance; when asked whether children and their parents who had entered the country illegally and been separated by authorities should be reunited, 48% of respondents agreed that the families should be reunited.

Additionally, when asked their impressions of those crossing the border illegally, the great preponderance of respondents (78%) apparently felt that the illegal immigrants had no nefarious record of evil or were trying to take advantage of American largesse; 41% of respondents felt the families were attempting to escape crime and violence; 37% felt the families were hard-working and looking for jobs. 26% of respondents felt the illegal immigrants were looking for welfare or a handout; only 12% felt the illegal immigrants were criminals or gang members. – READ MORE

