Protesters plan to fly giant Trump baby during his visit to Britain

Protesters are planning to fly a 20-foot-tall inflatable baby bearing President Trump’s face during his visit to the United Kingdom next month.

The protest is being planned by Leo Murray, who hopes to ridicule the president by floating the “Trump Baby” blimp over Britain’s parliament during Trump’s first visit to the country since taking office on July 13, NBC News reported.

“Moral outrage has no affect on Trump because he has no shame, he’s immune to it,” the 41-year-old told the publication. “But he has a tremendously fragile ego so ridicule is an effective form of protest.”

“So we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him,” Murray continued, further adding that this form of protest is “exactly the kind of non-violent but effective protest” Britain’s officials should be encouraging.

Murray’s Crowdfunder page has already raised approximately $10,607, more than the $6,500 goal that was initially set. But local authorities have not yet given him permission to fly the orange blimp to Parliament. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1