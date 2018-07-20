CBS Incensed Over Trump’s Attack on Biden: ‘Nasty,’ ‘Condescending,’ ‘Hurtful’ (VIDEO)

CBS This Morning co-host (and Democratic donor) Gayle King on Thursday angrily reacted to Donald Trump’s mocking of potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden. Yet, the very same King in 2012 did not object to Biden smearing Republicans as wanting to put black voters “back in chains.” In fact, she attempted to fix the then-Vice President’s gaffe.

After playing a clip of colleague Jeff Glor interviewing the President, King slammed Trump for his “nasty,” “condescending,” and “hurtful” remarks. In the interview, Trump derided Biden as a poor presidential candidate, adding: “President Obama took him out of the garbage heap and everyone was shocked that he did.”

King berated Trump for such language, complaining: “It’s just so personal and nasty. Do you have to use words like ‘took him out of the trash heap?’ That’s the thing that is so condescending and so hurtful and so painful for people to hear. It’s just very undignified language it seems to me.” – READ MORE

President Trump ripped Joe Biden in newly aired interview comments, saying running against the ex-vice president in 2020 would be a “dream” and claiming former President Barack Obama “took him out of the garbage heap” in 2008.

“Well, I dream, I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News, when asked about a Biden bid. “Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than one percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”

Obama picked the veteran senator as his running mate in 2008. After serving two terms as VP, Biden was widely floated as a possible Democratic 2016 presidential candidate before he eventually ruled it out.

Biden, 75, has since said he is considering a possible run for the 2020 nomination. On Tuesday, he said at a forum in Bogota, Colombia that he had set himself a deadline of January to make a decision.

“I know I have to make up my mind and I have to do it by January,” Biden said, according to USA Today. – READ MORE

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said on Friday that he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden is “dumb” when asked about comments he made earlier in the day calling Biden a “mentally deficient idiot.”

Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if he thought Biden was stupid, Giuliani said no — but with a caveat.

“In that category, I think he is,” Giuliani said, discussing Biden’s school record. “I think that explains the plagiarism. I think the plagiarism is very serious. I don’t think he’ll ever get beyond that.”- READ MORE

