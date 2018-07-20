Bad News for Democrats: Number of Young Voters ‘Absolutely Certain’ They’ll Vote in 2018 Looking Slim

Recent poll numbers show that very few 18- to 29-year-olds are ‘“certain” they will vote in the 2018 midterm elections.

According to the “American Democracy in Crisis” survey by The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), only 28 percent of young voters are “absolutely certain” they will vote in 2018.

Only 15 percent of young voters reported themselves as “consistent voters,” according to the PRRI study.

Those are not great numbers for the #Resistance.

Why is voting such a burden?! This is insane. Please register to vote: https://t.co/QfF2eLSfRo https://t.co/ummfOgxpNW — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 18, 2018

Democrats have had a strong grasp on Millennials since they became eligible to vote. A Pew Research study found that in 2014, 53 percent of Millennials leaned Democratic, compared to 37 percent who leaned Republican. – READ MORE

Democrats are taking a mulligan on a slogan for the midterms after their first was mercilessly mocked, this time hoping to tap into the populist spirit under the message: “For the People.”

Politico reported that the slogan was unveiled in a private meeting Wednesday, and is meant to focus on economic issues.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for months have been warning members against focusing solely on President Trump — particularly impeaching him — and urging them to return to the economy.

Dems will reportedly focus on three key areas: addressing health care issues and infrastructure spending, and highlighting Republican corruption.

The move comes after Democrats last year pushed the slogan: “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”

This drew immediate taunts given its obvious similarity to the Papa John’s tagline, “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. Papa John’s.” – READ MORE

