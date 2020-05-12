Caving to Chinese Pressure, WHO Will Not Invite Taiwan to Global Health Meeting

The World Health Organization has denied an appeal for Taiwan to join an upcoming meeting on the global health situation amid protests from China, which has sought to exclude the nation from pressing deliberations.

Steven Solomon, the WHO’s top legal official, was quoted as saying on Monday that “divergent views” among United Nations member states had stopped the organization from extending an invitation to Taiwan to attend its annual confab. These views have largely emanated from China, which has long rebuffed international calls for Taiwan to have a seat at the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body. Taiwan has attended past meetings as an observer.

“To put it crisply, director-generals only extend invitations when it’s clear that member states support doing so, that director-generals have a mandate, a basis to do so,” Solomon said. – READ MORE

