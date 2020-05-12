Some Obama Officials Ought to Be Mighty Worried About What Richard Grenell Just Did

Richard Grenell, the acting Director of National Intelligence, has declassified the names of Obama administration officials responsible for the “unmasking” of incoming Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn, whose calls with Russia’s former ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, were wiretapped as part of the bogus investigation into Russian collusion—an investigation that was not based on any empirical evidence—and subsequently leaked. The names have not been made public yet but are likely to be included amongst a new round of documents expected to be released involving events that occurred between Trump’s election and Inauguration Day 2017.

Who’s on the list? When asked if Barack Obama is on the list, a source familiar with the documents told Fox News they would not say, but promised the list would make waves. Grenell is planning to declassify more intelligence on this matter in stages.

“Unmasking occurs after U.S. citizens’ conversations are incidentally picked up in conversations with foreign officials who are being monitored by the intelligence community,” explained Fox News. “The U.S. citizens’ identities are supposed to be protected if their participation is incidental and no wrongdoing is suspected. However, officials can determine the U.S. citizens’ names through a process that is supposed to safeguard their rights.” – READ MORE

