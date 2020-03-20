CASH GRAB: Two GOP senators face questions over stock sales ahead of the market’s coronavirus slide

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., is facing questions about his decision to sell between $630,000 and $1.7 million worth of stock one week before global financial markets began a historic slide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A second Republican senator, Georgia’s Kelly Loeffler, also sold large amounts of stock in late January and early February, when U.S. markets were hitting all-time highs.

Both Burr and Loeffler have received non-public information about the global spread of coronavirus from Executive Branch officials, who have been briefing senators regularly since at least January.

In a statement Friday, Burr said his decision to off-load his stock was based “solely on public news reports,” including those from CNBC.

“Understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency,” Burr said.

Members of Congress are prohibited by law from using non-public information they obtain through their official positions in order to personally profit off the stock market. READ MORE:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --