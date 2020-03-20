French Peer-Reviewed Study: Our Treatment Cured 100% Of Coronavirus Patients

On Wednesday, Gregory Rigano, an advisor to the Stanford University School of Medicine, claimed that a world-renowned French researcher had tested a promising cure for coronavirus.

He tweeted: “Full peer-reviewed study has been released by Didier Raoult MD, PhD. After 6 days 100% of patients treated with HCQ + Azithromycin were virologically cured.”

UPDATE: Full peer reviewed study has been released by Didier Raoult MD, PhD https://t.co/DzFTv13wYn. After 6 days 100% of patients treated with HCQ + Azithromycin were virologically cured p-value <.0001https://t.co/vttAIWbPwJ — Gregory Rigano (@RiganoESQ) March 18, 2020

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday night, Rigano followed up by stating: And I’m here to report that as of this morning, about 5:00 this morning, a well-controlled peer-reviewed study carried out by the most eminent infectious disease specialist in the world—Didier Raoult, MD, PhD—out of the south of France, in which he enrolled 40 patients, again, a well-controlled peer review study, that showed a 100 percent cure rate against coronavirus. The study was released this morning on my Twitter account, @Riganoesq as well as our most recent website, @covidtrial.io. The study was recently accepted to the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents by Elsevier. – READ MORE

