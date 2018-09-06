Cartel-Connected Illegal Alien Murders 2 Adults, Baby In Arizona, Kidnaps 2 Kids, Report Says

Phoenix law enforcement officials say that an illegal alien fugitive murdered two adults and a baby in Phoenix on Monday before he kidnapped his two sons — which triggered an Amber Alert — and fled to Mexico.

The Phoenix Police Department issued an arrest warrant on Saturday for Dimas Coronado, 47, for allegedly murdering his estranged wife, Oralia Nunez Gonzalez, 24, and her roommate, Omar Gonzalez (no relation), 34. Nunez Gonzalez, who was approximately eight months pregnant, died at a local hospital along with her baby.

Breitbart Texas’ Robert Arce, who is a former law enforcement official, exclusively reported on Wednesday that law enforcement officials confirmed to him that Coronado is an illegal alien from Mexico.

“Coronado has a violent history in his native Mexico and was previously arrested for murder, but fled to the United States with his family,” Arce reported, based off of local Mexican media reports. “The fugitive reportedly worked as a cartel hitman and fled to the United States because a team of assassins from Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, were hunting him.” – READ MORE

Illegal immigrants are opting out of government welfare programs out of fear of Trump Administration crackdowns coming done the pike, reported POLITICO on Monday.

Due to a proposed Trump Administration rule to deny legal status to illegals on welfare, both legal and illegal immigrants have been inundating health care providers with calls demanding they be dropped from federal assistance programs like WIC. “Agencies in at least 18 states say they’ve seen drops of up to 20 percent in enrollment, and they attribute the change largely to fears about the immigration policy,” says the report.

WIC, or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, is a federally-funded assistance program from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), providing health benefits and services for low income mothers and their children.

Illegal immigrants are asking to be dropped from the welfare program because they are scared of being deported, while some legal immigrants apparently believe their legal status will be in jeopardy because of rumors circulating about potential Trump Administration rules, according to health officials speaking to POLITICO. – READ MORE