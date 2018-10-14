Carpetbagging: 99.7 Percent of Donations from Hollywood Execs Go to Democrats

While Hollywood Constantly Preaches Diversity, Some Of The Entertainment Industry’s Most Powerful And Influential Executives Have Given Almost Exclusively To Democrat Candidates And Left-wing Pacs.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, nearly 100 percent of the millions donated from the top executives in Hollywood went to Democrats or PACs working to elect Democrats.

THR reports: Of the more than $4 million in federal donations made by the top Hollywood executives and entertainers, 99.7 percent went to Democrats and Democratic-leaning political action committees or organizations, according to a Hollywood Reporter data review of Federal Election Commission records.

Only three members of this year’s THR 100 list donated to Republicans or Republican committees: Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels donated $5,000 to moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins; WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey gave $2,000 to both Tennessee Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn and the National Republican Congressional Committee; and Viacom CEO Bob Bakish gave $1,500 to Republican Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson and $1,000 to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. – READ MORE